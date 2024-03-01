The Mardi Gras grooves are still rockin’ Central Florida. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is happening right now at Universal Studios Florida.
- The fan-favorite event returns in 2024 with an expansive menu of sweet, savory and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the planet.
- The glitter-soaked Mardi Gras parade features six new floats this year that celebrate the elements: Earth, wind, fire, sun, moon and water.
- Universal Creative teamed up with other “float pros” in New Orleans to build the massive parade attractions. “One of the very first gigs that I had was being a parade performer for Mardi Gras,” said Universal’s assistant show director for creative development, Ramon Paradoa. “So I think, because of that, this parade will always have a special place in my heart.”
- Universal describes this year’s Mardi Gras culinary offerings as multi-sensory. They pay homage to places like Puerto Rico and the Philippines. “One of our chefs, Chris, he created this recipe,” said Chef Jens Dahlmann, Universal Orlando Resort’s VP/ Executive Chef of Culinary Operations. “That’s his family recipe. We did a cook-off, and his was the best and we’re featuring right in the kiosk of the Philippines.”
- Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval also features live concerts by top names in music on select nights, from DJ Khaled (March 2) to Luis Fonsi (March 16). Universal Mardi Gras runs through April 7, 2024.