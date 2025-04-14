ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders and community partners want residents and business owners to provide their input on how to rejuvenate the area of West Colonial Drive between Interstate 4 and Tampa Avenue during a second public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Orange County Public Schools Academic Center for Excellence.

The community meeting will take place from 6:7:30 p.m. at the OCPS Academic Center for Excellence, 701 W. Livingston St.

There is no shortage of cars driving on the roadway, but the area has become a home for numerous vacant lots and buildings over the years, which was only exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given its ideal location between the Parramore and College Park neighborhoods, city leaders said the area is loaded with potential.

That’s why they launched a study of the area earlier this year to identify development opportunities that go hand in hand with what adjacent neighborhoods want to see.

As part of the study, city officials have hosted a series of public meetings to gather input from community partners — including developers, business owners and residents.

Key partners like the One Stop Cares organization, which works to prevent homelessness, are among those invested in the future of the West Colonial Drive corridor.

If redeveloped the right way, this corridor could provide a lot of good for Orlando, One Stop Cares President Maurice Campbell said.

Beautifying the area by including more workforce housing and retail businesses will help give the area a new edge and a more neighborly appeal, he said.

“I’m really curious to meet some of our neighbors, and to see their plans and how we can assist them and vice versa," Campbell said. "I will say, with the area being a little more cleaned up as far as having less transients, I think beautifying it will allow neighbors to communicate more beyond their own walls and feel a little safer."

Helping to break the stigma surrounding workforce housing is also one of Campbell’s priorities when talking with residents.

As for what he hopes to see, Campbell said more retail businesses in the area could go a long way.

“I want the TJ Maxx. I want the Ross," Campbell said. "I want those things there on the corridor, because those things also make a huge difference, and they change perception quite a bit. If they’re there, it’s perceived as safer to shop here.”

The One Stop Housing organization, which works with One Stop Cares, already has two apartment complexes that provide workforce housing to individuals and families on West Colonial Drive.

And the organization's officials said they hope that will be just the beginning of a revival for the area.