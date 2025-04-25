YBOR CITY, Fla. — Construction on the warehouse centerpiece of the 50-acre Gasworx redevelopment project in Ybor City recently began as Phase 2 of the project is underway.

What You Need To Know Phase 2 of the Gasworx project began a few weeks ago



It includes three buildings which will be completed by 2027



The warehouse will serve as the community centerpiece



Gasworx is being developed by Kettler and former Blue Pearl CEO Darryl Shaw

“The renovated warehouse will really be kind of the hub with the marketplace, the retail, restaurants,” said Kettler managing director Graham Tyrrell. “Really create that sort of meeting place for the neighborhood to gather in.”

Gasworx is being developed by Kettler and former Blue Pearl CEO Darryl Shaw. Tyrrell estimated they’ve spent about $500 million so far, with much more to be built in the future.

Connected to the warehouse will be a 100,000-square-foot office building, which will be the future headquarters for Grow Financial. Phase 2 also includes a five-story building with 140 residential units, 18,000 square feet of retail space and a 10-story residential building with 376 units and 29,000 square feet of retail.

“This is a very important phase for us, because it really does establish the heart of the community,” said Tyrrell. “We have a long ways to go, but there's going to be a lot more development.”

Phase 2 of the 50 acres Gasworx project has begun in Ybor City. It includes 2 mixed-use buildings and a warehouse, which will be the centerpiece of the community. Construction is expected to be complete in 2027. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/nKtKEJCgsC — Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) April 25, 2025

Construction on Phase 1 began two years ago. That phase included La Unión, with 317 residential units, and is currently 62% leased. There’s also a seven-story mixed-use building with 390 residential units which was topped out last month.

Tyrrell said the Gasworx project no longer has any room for a potential Rays ballpark.

“We've gone past the point where we could include a stadium within Gasworx,” he said. “I think if a stadium were to come to this general area of downtown Tampa that would be a great amenity.”

The early phases will include a new city park and TECO Streetcar stop near the warehouse. Tyrell said the new stop, along with new streets, will connect Ybor City to the downtown Tampa districts.

“Residents as well as visitors, tourists, office workers, will all be able to take advantage of that new streetcar stop,” he said. “And really connect with all the other hubs of activity that are happening in and around downtown”

Phase 2 of the Gasworx project is expected to be complete in 2027.