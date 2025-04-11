Some travelers held off on flying after a series of airplane incidents earlier this year, including a deadly crash between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet just outside of the nation’s capital a number of highly publicized near-misses.
A Harris Poll found that 65% of people are more nervous about flying now, in light of recent air safety incidents. Twenty percent of people surveyed said they are “very nervous” when flying.
“When you start to see incidents happen, it really freaks people out, and some people are going as far as making changes to their travel plans because they’re afraid to fly,” said Clint Henderson, a travel expert for the website The Points Guy.
Travelers are also concerned about publicized staffing shortages in the aviation industry and long shifts for pilots and air traffic controllers. Henderson said fully staffed airport control towers should be a top priority.
“In general, there’s just not enough air traffic controllers," Henderson said. "It’s a very stressful job, so that is where I think the focus should be: getting air traffic control towers restaffed."
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged to “supercharge” hiring for air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration is now increasing starting salaries by 30% for new air traffic control candidates who complete required training courses and spend several months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. The average certified professional controller now makes more than $160,000 a year.
At Reagan National Airport, near the site of the midair collision that killed 67 people, the FAA says it’s reviewing the number of air traffic controllers on duty and adding more supervisors.
The FAA also says it's working to speed up the hiring process for new controllers.