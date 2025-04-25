Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to get rid of toxic metals in baby formula. But experts warn the sweeping staffing cuts made in his department could jeopardize that effort.

Kennedy announced Operation Stork Speed last month, pledging to get bad chemicals out of baby formula.

The announcement came after Consumer Reports found lead in 34 out of 41 powdered formulas tested



Shortly after announcing Operation Stork Speed, the Trump administration announced plans to eliminate 3,500 jobs at the Food and Drug Administration Researchers say the cuts endanger public health and food safety

“We’re going to increase the frequency of testing to make sure no child drinks contaminated formula,” Kennedy said in a video promoting the project’s launch.

It follows a Consumer Reports study that found concerning levels of lead and arsenic in dozens of popular baby formula brands.

“Thirty-four out of the 41 products that we tested contained lead, and that's particularly problematic because there is no safe level of lead in children,” explained Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, who worked on the study.

Ronholm said although lead is commonly found in our surroundings, exposure at low levels can still cause problems. He said infants are an especially vulnerable population.

Ronholm said Operation Stork Speed was launched a day after he shared his results with the Food and Drug Administration.

“It's certainly very encouraging that they would make this type of an announcement, but I hope that they can back that up with adequate funding,” Ronholm said.

But days after announcing Operation Stork Speed, Kennedy unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the Department of Health and Human Services, including the elimination of 3,500 positions at the Food and Drug Administration. Ronholm said the cuts endanger public health and food safety, and will make it difficult for the FDA to perform a meaningful oversight role.

“It essentially sends the message to parents and consumers that we're going to be on our own when it comes to monitoring this,” Ronholm said. “We count on these products to be safe. We count on this type of oversight to be done by the FDA, and if they can't do it, it really increases the risk of empty promises and a potential crisis down the road.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services says, "Secretary Kennedy remains fully committed to the critical work of food safety and health, which continues to be a top priority. HHS is actively ensuring continuity of operations within these programs throughout the restructuring period."

As for the current level of toxins in baby formula, Ronholm said parents shouldn’t panic but should review their options when choosing which formula is right for their family.