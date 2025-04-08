HAINES CITY, Fla. — When talking about peaches, many people think of Georgia.

What You Need To Know Ridge Island Groves in Haines City offers peach picking at its orchard in Haines City For over 30 years, the place has been a destination to pick fruit and purchase fruits and vegetables at their marketplace There is also homemade peach-, orange- and blueberry-flavored ice cream served up daily

But the state of California produces the most peaches in the country.

A lesser-known state for peaches is Florida, including the Ridge Island Groves in Haines City.

It’s a place where anyone can come and pick peaches right off the trees.

Kids like Levi Ritch seem to like it.

“It’s fun 'cause all you do is just grab a peach. You put it in your bag,” Ritch said.

Guests are given a bag and can stroll the 23 acres that Archie and Jill Ritch have dedicated to growing peach trees.

“Every year peach season is determined by the weather,” Archie said.

Peach season only lasts a few months, typically ending in June.

“Peach-picking is very unique in Florida. We have a variety called a UF one, which are very, nice large peaches for a Florida peach,” Archie said.

The couple created Ridge Island Groves over 30 years ago, and it has become an institution, located off Polk City Road.

Families come there for their fresh vegetables and fruits, their peach-, blueberry- and orange-flavored ice cream and fresh juices.

“We have a little country store. We’re about 30 minutes from Disney. And then, of course, a lot of local people come primarily for peaches,” Archie said.

The store, located adjacent to their peach and orange groves, is busy with customers that come from around the state because of the freshness of what they grow.

“We take great pride in being able to sell what we grow," Archie said. "It’s a lot of satisfaction comes from that.”

Ridge Island Groves is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.