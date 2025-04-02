WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is calling out four Republican senators by name, urging them not to support a Democratic-led resolution in the upper chamber that would undermine his basis for some tariffs on Canada.

In a post on Truth Social just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Trump accused Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul — both of Kentucky — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine of being “unbelievably disloyal” to the Republican Party and suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy,” Trump wrote in the post.

The president went on to call the resolution — which would proclaim an end to the national emergency Trump declared as the foundation for imposing some tariffs on Canada as an incentive to address fentanyl coming into the U.S. from the country — a “ploy” by Democrats to sow division in the party. He made the case that it would ultimately amount to nothing because the GOP-led House would never pass it and he would never sign it.

Paul is a co-sponsor of the resolution while McConnell, who has a notoriously frosty relationship with Trump, has argued against the president’s tariff agenda more broadly. Murkowski and Collins are known to occasionally stray from their party and have expressed in media interviews an openness to supporting the resolution.

In his post, Trump encouraged constituents in Kentucky, Alaska and Maine to contact their senators to urge them not to vote for the measure.

The pressure from the president comes as he is set to unveil what is expected to be a sweeping new set of tariffs on trading partners in a White House Rose Garden ceremony Wednesday, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day.”

With hours to go until the highly anticipated announcement, there was still little known about what exactly the new trading policies — which he has long referred to as “reciprocal tariffs” — will look like. As opposed to the initial Mexico and Canada tariffs, which were aimed at pressing the countries to take on immigration and fentanyl, Wednesday’s duties have been pitched as a bid to address America’s trade imbalances and bring jobs and manufacturing to the U.S.

The president has already imposed new fees on China as well as separately on steel and aluminum imports, been back and forth on duties with Canada and Mexico over immigration and fentanyl, and announced new tariffs on foreign-made cars that are set to take effect this week.

The feud over tariffs between Canada and the U.S. led Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney last week to declare the “old relationship” between the two North American neighbors as “over.”

The resolution is led by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mark Warner of Virginia.