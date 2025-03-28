LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dahlhus Fudge, a local fudge shop, is using something sweet to solve a growing problem: outstanding student lunch debt in Fayette County Public Schools.

Adam Dahl, the shop's owner, is known for making delicious fudge using simple ingredients like sugar, butter, cream and marshmallows. Now he's on a mission to give back to his community.

He’s cooking up more than dessert, using his TikTok account to tackle the rising lunch debt in Fayette County Public Schools. He was motivated by the growing need at his children's school and other schools in the county and saw an opportunity to help.

"Our school has one of the largest debts of that school system," Dahl said. "I really wanted to tackle that for our students, but I've always wanted my business to do something that was bigger than me."

Starting at just 1,500 followers, he’s now accumulated nearly 40,000, allowing him to be eligible for the TikTok Creator Fund and make money from his views.

Dahl's viral videos and community support has raised $5,500 to help pay off the debt, and he has no plans to slow down.

“I'm just a business owner ... that wants to help out my community," Dahl said. "And that's what I'm going to do.”

Spectrum News 1 has submitted an opens record request to FCPS to obtain the exact amount of outstanding lunch debt balance.

Dahl has launched the Dahlhus Fund, where shoppers can donate to continue to raise the funds. He also plans to join the Lexington Lunch Lady Hustle 5K and invites the community to join his team. All the proceeds from his team will go directly to help the children.