Chiropractor Matthew Fraczek-Syczyk has always had a passion for nutrition.

“We did learn about nutrition a lot in chiropractic school, and so it's very interrelated to how patient we treat patients," he said. "I mean, lots of times it's pain, not just joint pain, but inflammation can be a big part of it. And so there's lots of systemic and nutritional components to that."

He decided to take that passion and start his own business, Optimal Health Nutrition.

“I cover in a bunch of different offices, starting off as a chiropractor. I don't own my own chiropractic business yet, so I wanted to establish something on my own that I could help a lot of people," Fraczek-Syczyk said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury says entrepreneurship continues to increase, and Empire State Development says small businesses make up 98% of New York State businesses and employ 40% of New York’s private sector workforce.

“One of the things that we're seeing is that, of course, that entrepreneurial spirit is thriving. And really the reasons for that is, you know, people are looking to take more control over their own destinies," said Constant Contact Director of Small Business Success Dave Charest. "People want better work-life balance, independence. They really don’t want to be answering to someone else, and then also financial potential."

“Trust your gut. Essentially, you know, a lot of people are going to tell you what they think and what they know," Fraczek-Syczyk said. "And I say to take everything with a grain of salt, because sometimes it's great advice for someone else. Surround yourself with people who are successful and who can give you help and different avenues."