GRAFTON, Wis. — Springs may not get enough credit. They are an important component of many different items, from heavy machinery to home appliances, and yet people likely don’t give them much thought.

However, for the staff at Exacto Spring, the importance has been a focus for 65 years.

What You Need To Know Grafton-based Exacto Spring is hiring with a wider ange of production-related jobs available



The company produces springs for a wide range of products and customers



Longtime employees say there are many opportunities to move up within the company

The Grafton-based company produces springs for a wide range of products and customers. Now, the company is looking to hire a new generation of production employees, as many prepare for retirement.

Kevin Lucas has worked at the company since 1983 and has worn various hats around the business. Today, he oversees production operations.

“I was hired as a senior in high school. I worked here as a setup person, graduated from a setup person into some roles in the quality departments,” said Lucas.

Lucas shares his personal journey of growth within the company with prospective employees.

“Exacto does the best that they can to try to promote from within. You are not pigeonholed into a job when you get here,” said Lucas. “If you get here and do a very good job, you show up on time and have a good attitude, good aptitude. You are going to excel here.”

Exacto Spring President Greg Heitz said the company has about 20 open positions. Heitz said many longtime employees are nearing retirement age, causing a greater focus on recruiting new employees.

“After 65 years in business, we have people retiring, so we need to find that next generation workforce. We offer the latest and greatest machinery in our business,” said Heitz.

To learn more about available positions with the company, you can visit their hiring website.