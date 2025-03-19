MILWAUKEE — More cruise ships are headed to Milwaukee this summer, bringing in a wave of tourists and potential boosts for local businesses.

Cruise the Great Lakes officials predicted by 2025, cruising on the Great Lakes will generate $230 million in economic impact. That’s a 15% increase from last year, Cruise the Great Lakes said.

The growth is fueled by an expanding cruise schedule and the upcoming South Shore Cruise Dock, which is set to open in 2026.

“This project will take us from good to great,” Jackie Porter, port director for Port of Milwaukee, said. “We offer good service in Milwaukee, but we want to offer a great service, and we want to continue to contribute to the regional impact that cruising has had on the Great Lakes industry.”

For businesses such as Black Sheep in Walker’s Point, more visitors means more opportunity.

“The more, the merrier,” Alex Riddle, one of Black Sheep’s managers, said. “Having lots of people come in is great for business, great for community and great for the culture.”

This year, six different cruise lines are set to operate on the Great Lakes.

The first ship arrives in Milwaukee on April 28. It kicks off what could be the busiest season yet.

“A decade ago, there’s only six cruise ships visiting Milwaukee, all by one ship,” Porter said. “Last year, we saw 26 cruises starting cruises starting in Milwaukee with over 13,000 passengers, so we are really excited about what the future holds.”