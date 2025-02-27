CINCINNATI — A piece of Pennsylvania is coming to Ohio.

Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station, will open its first Ohio-based location in Butler County, according to a release from the company.

It'll be at 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township and will open April 16, the company said. Known for its hoagies and coffee, it has locations in several states now, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The location is one of eight to 10 Wawa locations set to open this year in Ohio, according to the company. In the next five to eight years, it plans to build 60 Ohio locations, the company stated.

"We are excited to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time," Wawa President Brian Schaller said in a press release.

The company said each store will employ around 35 associates and anticipates creating 1,200 long-term jobs in the state.