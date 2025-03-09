ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Those staying at hotels in Seminole County could pay an additional fee at the end of their stay very soon.

County commissioners have given their initial approval for a $1.75 per night assessment. The funds would help pay for the construction of a new indoor sports complex.

This type of fee isn’t the first of its kind in Seminole County. A 5% tourism development tax on hotel stays helps pay for projects like the Boombah Sports Complex, which has tournament-quality fields and facilities.

Last year, it generated nearly $60 million for the county through its events.

County leaders say if passed, the fee would likely generate close to $3.22 million annually to support the indoor sports complex project — a move that the general manager for the Townplace Suites by Marriott Hotel backs with no hesitation.

“Our sports supported us all through COVID. It was sports — that was what put us back on the map and got people back in here. So, to see a new project come along, it’s definitely well worth the making,” said Townplace Suites by Marriott General Manager Kristen Oswald.

While this initiative will add a small fee to visitors’ bills, the county says they believe it’s a worthy investment that will ultimately help local businesses by drawing sports-related tourism to the area.

The proposal already passed its first reading on Feb. 25.

A final vote is set for Tuesday, March 11. If passed, the new fee would take effect April 1.