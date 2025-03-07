LONGWOOD, Fla. — They come from different backgrounds and experiences, but all who participate in The Sharing Center’s ProjectRISE program have one thing in common: They want to learn new skills and secure a job.

What You Need To Know Nonprofit The Sharing Center houses ProjectRISE, a workforce training program



Participants go through four weeks of social, emotional and financial training



The fifth week focuses on interviewing skills prior to graduation



Ronald Bell, a recent program graduate, says he hopes to secure a job after serving time in prison: "They give you the opportunity to do better in life,” he says

“To see them come in one way, leave another way… it’s like family,” said Izetta Diamond, a ProjectRISE supervisor. “And to know we are here to support their entire journey is very transformative.”

Over the course of five weeks, program participants learn social and emotional skills which will aid in the job search and workplace — and in life, Diamond said. Classes in financial literacy, meanwhile, are provided by Addition Financial, and the credit union sets up checking and savings accounts for participants. In the culminating fifth week, participants run through both mock and real interviews for positions at companies throughout the Central Florida area.

When participants complete the Longwood-based nonprofit’s workforce training program, they receive a laptop and attend a graduation ceremony, just like Ronald Bell did at Addition Financial’s campus in early February.

“Instead of using my old ways, showing me a lot better ways to deal with things — not just in the workforce, but in life, too,” Bell said.

Bell served 11 years behind bars on gun charges and has been living at a transitional home. But it wasn’t until he came across ProjectRISE several months ago that Bell imagined himself working and being a productive member of society again.

“I missed my son growing up, my daughter and granddaughters, but I’m trying to do better now,” he said. “They always told me, no matter where I come from, just because I was locked up, [they are] always going to help me.”

Diamond said everyone deserves a second chance.

“Everyone makes mistakes. That’s how we grow and learn from them,” said Diamond, speaking about Bell. “The rewarding part is that he’s growing and will continue to grow. There’s no plateau of learning.”

ProjectRISE program leaders like Diamond follow participants for up to two years after their graduation, serving as a touchpoint for them in their return-to-work journey.

As for Bell, he said he is hopeful that one of his leads will turn into a job opportunity and a new chapter in his life. At 59, he’s hoping to leave the halfway house and make his family proud.

“They are going to love to see this and see me advance, especially my granddaughters, and they’ll think if I can do it, they can do it, too,” he said. “If you want it, it’s going to work, and it’s a very good program. I’ve learned so much from the program. They give you the opportunity to do better in life.”

The next cohort for ProjectRISE begins April 14 and runs through May 16.