WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — President Donald Trump has paused his planned tariffs on good from Mexico and Canada, delaying their implementation by one month.

Despite the change in course, some small businesses that deal with imports are still worried about what the proposed tariffs could mean for their futures.

Davie Maharaj spends her days surrounded by wood from all different countries. As the owner of Central Florida Wood Products, Inc., selling to homeowners and hobbyists as well as commercial clients is her livelihood. But news of the tariffs gave her pause.

“As a small business owner, my first thought was, 'Uh oh, I’m gonna have to figure a way to rally through this,'” she said.

About 20% of the wood Davie sells is grown in Canada. She says she has spoken to her vendors across the border about what to expect if the tariffs go into affect.

“He has told me that thus far, prices on Douglas fir and spruce and pine have already increased, and I could look forward to seeing increases in western red cedar,” Maharaj said.

That could be a problem for her, especially when she works to source more unique stock.

“He tried to reassure me that they’re gonna, you know, try to bear some of that so that their customers are not gonna feel it too hard, but we won’t be completely exempt from feeling some of the impact,” Maharaj said.

While she then plans to do the same on her end, she’s worried she’ll be forced to raise prices.

“Now, I try to keep my prices low and competitive because I want people to be able to still make things and do things and put in unique pieces in their homes," she said. "So I try my best to absorb some of that cost, and I will continue trying to do that. But I may have to (raise prices).”

While she does have a good stock of some Canadian wood, like cedar, she’s concerned about being able to get more on her shelves once the tariffs begin.

But for now, she says she’ll wait to see what the future holds.

“Like any small business, you have to be ready to ride whatever comes your way and figure it out as you go,” Maharaj said.