COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is waiving fares for all retired and active military members for Veterans Day.
The fares will waived for two days, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. The Board of Trustees approved a resolution for both days as celebrations and veteran events may fall on Friday, the observed holiday, or Saturday, the official holiday.
To receive the benefits, customers can provide military-issued identification to the transit operator, wear a vterans hat or article of clothing or identify verbally as a veteran or military member. Fares will be waived on COTA's fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream ADA service and COTA//Plus in Grove City, Westerville and South Columbus.
Trips can be planned at COTA.com or by calling (614) 228-1776. The call center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day. Veterans are also eligible for a 50% discount on all fares everyday.
For veterans to apply for this benefit, visit the COTA Customer Experience Center, 33 North High St. during business hours. Proof of veteran or active military status is required for applying.