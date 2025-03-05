CLEVELAND — Worthington Steel has confirmed that they are consolidating operations in northeast Ohio and closing the Cleveland Worthington Samuel Coil Processing facility by the end of May.

According to an emailed statement from Brittany Smith, the director of corporate communications at Worthington Steel, the decision was made after a "lengthy analysis."

"We will continue serving our customers from our other facilities in the area and have offered several employees an opportunity to move to the WSCP facility in Twinsburg," the statement reads. "All affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within Worthington Steel. Those who choose not to continue with the Company will receive severance and outplacement services."

According to a Warn Notice on the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, the closure will result in the elimination of 55 jobs.

The facility is a joint venture with Samuel, Son & Co.