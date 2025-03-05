WINTER PARK, Fla. — According to Forbes, females make up 46% of all financial service industry roles.

What You Need To Know According to Forbes, females make up 46% of all financial service industry roles At the executive level, the number of women is only 15% Rollins College is encouraging females to go into financial careers and get there through its Women in Finance college program

At the executive level, women make up only 15% of the workforce.

But Rollins College in Winter Park has been working hard to change those numbers.

The Rollins College Women in Finance Program is encouraging females to enter the world of finance.

Program Director Dr. Anca Voicu has been guiding women into the field at Rollins for the past six years.

“And I feel that women have so much potential to contribute to the field,” said Voicu.

Voicu, Romanian born and who worked in London before coming to Rollins, started the program because college women were not pursuing careers in finance.

She believes there have been several factors for woman not doing so.

“And I think that for the longest time, the finance field has been a male-dominated field,” said Voicu.

This professor has taken the course work on the road by introducing her female students to New York and Washington D.C. with the hopes of connecting them with the financial world and its movers and shakers.

There is a reason she takes these trips.

“They should never feel intimidated. That they are bright, they are smart, they are capable. And there’s a place for them there,” said Voicu.

The trips have led students to internships and careers following their excursions.

Sophomore Carsyn Christel, who also plays lacrosse at Rollins, says the introduction to actual professionals in the industry has been important.

“There are a lot of women not in those higher CEO positions, and I think that is great seeing how we can change that in the future,” said Christel.

The program has been a success for senior Polina Ligay, an economics major at the college.

She has had several job offers, including a finance position in Switzerland.

“I was able to secure a few opportunities after I graduate. One of them is a private equity shop, so I will probably go with that,” said Ligay.

Professor Voicu believes her program will help change the world of finance that hopefully will include more woman in top levels of the industry.

“Women in the financial field are largely underrepresented. So, I hope they leave with very strong skills in, that will help them in the field of finance.”