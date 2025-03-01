DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is on quite a run.

The Daytona 500 saw more than 150,000 people for the big race, spring break is right around the corner, but right now it’s Bike Week.

What You Need To Know For the past two years, Volusia County TDT Reports show February and March are the best two months of the year for businesses



For Main Street Tattoo shop owner Bobby Guidotti, one week of Bike Week sales is the equivalent of months of business





He said more than 2,000 tattoos will be created for Bike Week

There is no question — Bike Week is one of the biggest weeks of the year for Daytona Beach. From both a tourist side and business side, if you thought buying a patch each year was a good business, you really need to see what’s happening inside the walls of Main Street Tattoo.

Owner Bobby Guidotti, whose chair overlooks Main Street, couldn't hide his excitement for what’s on the horizon.

He said his foot traffic is at an all-time high, and will probably stay that way for the next several days.

“It’s a marathon, take your time through it, don’t rush,” Guidotti said while applying a tattoo to an out-of-towner in his chair. “Just survive, because by the end of it, it’s almost a month recovery almost.”

When Bike Week is not happening, Guidotti said his shop normally has five artists. For Bike Week he has 12.

Bike Week in 2025 is underway in Daytona Beach. Main Street Tattoo is expected to do the equivalent of months of sales in a matter of days. Nationally known Tattoo artist @Cleen_Rock_One in town as well, he’s expecting to do 100 tattoos while here. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/wrZoDo6cHT — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 1, 2025

He said business for this one week is the equivalent of about five or six months of sales.

“One thing that is awesome to it is all these guys are like family,” Guidotti said, looking at the artists sitting at stations in his shop. “Some of them, this is their fourth Bike Week with us. It’s really neat to bring them back and just to cherish the moment with all of us together.”

Of the more than 2,000 tattoos Main Street Tattoos will create for Bike Week, more than 50% of them will be custom-made creations.

When this week ends, Guidotti said business doesn’t slow down too much.

“Try to get as much rest as you can and get ready to go,” he said.

Spring breakers are coming to town next.

To meet the demand of customers coming in, Guidotti said Main Street Tattoos will stay open well in to the next morning to ensure every customer is served.