The expected 25% tariff on Canadian goods coming into the U.S. is expected to begin Tuesday.

And while this could have a major impact on trade with the U.S.' neighbors to the north, it could also affect local communities that depend on Canadian tourism.

What You Need To Know The Adirondack region of New York state depends heavily on tourism, with Canadians contributing nearly $60 million in spending



If the region loses 1% of its Canadian tourism, that's a loss of nearly $600,000 in tax revenue



The local tourism agency, ROOST, says it wants to learn what the impacts will be, but wants Canada to know it values its friendship

“With all the snow that we have and all the amazing outdoor activities, you know, we would anticipate this to be traditionally a busy time,” Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism COO Mary Jane Lawrence said.

More than 10 million people visit the Adirondack region of New York every year. With Canadian schools approaching spring break, the region is getting ready to welcome thousands, if not tens of thousands, of its neighbors from the north.

“They're right next door. They have second homes here. They shop in our stores, they shop in our restaurants. They volunteer for our events. They're part of our communities,” Lawrence added.

However, this year could be a little different. Tourism experts throughout the region are wondering if a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods coming into this country will have an impact on not only big business, but the everyday visitor as well.

“It's something we're absolutely watching really closely. We want to make some adjustments now to hopefully lessen that impact,” ROOST Director of Digital Strategy Jasen Lawrence said.

The impact of the tariffs is already beginning to be felt, at least a little bit. ROOST officials say advertisements that would typically attract Canadians to the U.S., explain to them why they should come here and what we have to offer are now beginning to bring on a not-so-great reaction.

“There were some of them were received pretty negatively, obviously, because that's the sentiment,” Lawrence added.

Canadian visitors make up about 5% of the overall tourism industry in the Adirondacks, which does not sound like a lot until you put that number into context. If that 5% were to drop to a 4% due to people upset with tariffs, the region would lose about $12 million in visitor spending, which equates to about $583,000 of taxable income.

If that 4% falls to 3%, those numbers double, and so on.

"So any gap in revenue will either have to fall more on our residents or they'll have to cut back on services,” ROOST President & CEO Dan Kelleher said.

Moving forward, ROOST wants to pivot a little bit and remind people of the friendship between the nations.

“You know, maybe instead of as much of a hard sell of come now, come today, it's keeping that interest, keeping that conversation going,” ROOST Director of Marketing Michelle Clement added.

In Lake Placid, the Olympic Regional Development Authority says as of right now, it has not seen any impact with athletes coming to the area, or facilities being used due to issues with tariffs.