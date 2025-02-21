Job cuts at the Internal Revenue Service could have an impact on how quickly your tax return moves through the process, which experts say could slow the speed of any refund check you’re expecting.

What You Need To Know At least 6,000 people were laid off from the IRS



The firings will likely impact processing times, delay refunds and create even slower customer service



Vinita Chaudhary is an accountant whose business is called Tax Guru

President Donald Trump announced at least 6,000 probationary workers were fired from the IRS as of Thursday.

A certified public accountant in Raleigh talked about what this means for taxpayers and businesses.

“People know they are in tax season,” said Vinita Chaudhary, who runs her own firm called Tax Guru. “Guru is definitely a very inspiring word which we want to attach to taxes and relax the people with good emotions.”

Chaudhary said North Carolinians won't fully know what the firings mean until we get farther along into tax season.

The tax expert said that this can and will impact some decisions for taxpayers all the way up to business owners.

Her forecast is to expect some major wrinkles given the sweeping layoffs at the IRS.

“It feels unfair,” Chaudhary said.

She said the agency had a history of not being the timeliest to respond before the big news. She even shared an example of poor customer service from this year.

North Carolina has nine IRS in-person service offices. IRS data showed nearly 91% of taxes were filed electronically for the 2023 tax season across America.

Chaudhary said losing any workers at taxpayer assistance centers could be devastating to in-person help.

“People look forward to that tax season and the big refund. That's why they start early because they have planned. Somebody is paying for the college tuition fee. Somebody is planning to get a car. Somebody is planning to buy a house. So it might bring a slowdown in the economy as well,” Chaudhary said.

The IRS did overhaul computer systems and add some staff with the Inflation Reduction Act. She said the latest changes will certainly affect nonprofits that often rely on grants.

Chaudhary said credits claimed during tax season for education and homes could take longer to process as well.

Spectrum News 1 has requested numbers of potential employees laid off in this state.