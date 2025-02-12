President Donald Trump’s decision late Monday to impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel makes it more expensive for American companies buying the materials from other countries. Some economists think the tariffs will make things more difficult for all involved.

“It’s 25% without exceptions or exemptions. And that’s all countries no matter where it comes from,” Trump said while signing the orders on the tariffs.

Bobby Helbein has been working in the metal industry for 60 years. His dad opened Southern Metals Company in Charlotte in 1938. He processes scrap metals and sells them to steel mills in North and South Carolina and overseas.

“It’s in your blood,” he said.

Helbein says businesses in the U.S. who buy from him — which make up 98% of his sales — would continue to rely on him.

“If the demand is great, they’ll want more scrap,” he said.

With Americans already getting majority of aluminum and steel domestically, Helbein said Trump’s goal to encourage domestic trade is already happening.

UNC Charlotte Economics Professor Dr. Matthew Metzgar sad the tariffs are doing more harm than help.

“If you look at the evidence when those tariffs go into place, it directly leads to higher prices for those consumer goods,” Metzgar said. It's why he doesn’t think high tariffs for international imports will stick around permanently.

“But, I think long-term, just the economic logic of all these 'win-win' transactions are going to lead to trade barriers will continue to fall,” he said.

Steel imports will have 25% tariffs and aluminum tariffs will also have 25% tariffs, a hike from the original 10% Trump ordered in 2018.