BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — There has long been a debate about what qualifies as “Up North” in Wisconsin. People in Green Bay or Wausau may have a very different definition than people in Kenosha or Janesville.

However, few will argue that the tip top of Bayfield County certainly meets the definition. Still, even in the northernmost reaches of the Badger State, some think it is too far south for dog sledding charters.

Wolfsong Adventures in Mushing is out to prove you don’t need to travel to Alaska or Canada to experience this unique activity. Owner Jen Dale said you just need cold temps, reliable snow and lots of open trails to operate. These are all things in abundant supply in the region.

Dale has decades of experience training dogs and leading dog sledding expeditions. Dale said these dogs are unique.

“They get tons of affection, tons of care, tons of love, but they are a working dog. They have that mentality. They want to run, want to pull, want to be trained,” said Dale.

Dale said Wolfsong is able to recruit a diverse customer base looking to experience something new, without having to drive too far from home. Each year, Dale said she hopes for lots of snow because the cost of operating the business and caring for the dogs doesn’t end when winter comes to a close.

“It is not like other seasonal businesses where the equipment you are using just goes away. These guys need care every day, 365 days a year,” said Dale.

Wolfsong uses public trails to make their sledding runs. Dale said it takes time to groom them, something the team in Wolfsong generally does themselves.

Dale said it is important that everyone in the community take care of the trails.

“Sometimes you don’t know who else is using those trails. I want it available for everybody. I love it here. We have neighbors that come in and they ski on the trails when I am here. It is just about respecting it,” said Dale.

To learn more about Wolfsong Adventures in Mushing, you can visit its website.