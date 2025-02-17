VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division will begin a series of lifeguard tryouts on Saturday to hire staff for the summer.

Tryouts will be held on four separate dates at two different locations.

The first is on Feb. 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Ormond Beach YMCA. On March 1, from 8 to 11 a.m., tryouts will take place at the Port Orange YMCA.

The next round will occur on March 8 at the Ormond location, followed by the final session on March 15 in Port Orange. The times remain the same for the last two tryouts.

Anyone who applies must meet these requirements:

Applicants must be at least 16 on or before June 1

Swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes

Swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds

Run a half mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds

Candidates will also undergo a background check and physical and drug screening.

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must attend one of the tryouts, as well as Beach Safety’s lifeguard recruit class, which consists of mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training. Additionally, participants must attend a 40-hour first responder class and CPR course or provide proof of equivalence.

The starting pay is $18.50 per hour and lifeguards who work a specified number of weekend days during their first summer will receive a $1,750 incentive.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/beach or call 386-239-6414.