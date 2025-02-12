DALLAS — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is coming to Texas.

Pending regulatory approval, NYSE said it plans to reincorporate NYSE Chicago in Texas and rename it NYSE Texas.

NYSE Texas will be a fully electronic equities exchange, and its headquarters will be in Dallas.

“With the launch of NYSE Texas, we will expand our financial might in the United States and cement our great state as an economic powerhouse on the global stage,” Abbott said in a statement. “I thank the New York Stock Exchange for choosing Texas. Working together, we will continue to advance pro-growth economic policies that allow entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive and will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever in the history of our great state.”

BIG NEWS for Texas today! @NYSE is launching NYSE Texas in Dallas.



This will cement Texas' position as a national and global economic powerhouse.



Texas will be the financial capital of America. pic.twitter.com/axws5PxYl7 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 12, 2025

Abbott met with leaders of the stock exchange on Monday to discuss the launch and how it will impact Texas businesses.

Lynn Martin, the president of the NYSE Group, said in a statement that Texas has the largest number of NYSE-listed companies of any U.S. state equaling about $3.7 trillion in market value. Martin called Texas a “market leader in fostering a pro-business atmosphere."

This comes as many other businesses have moved their headquarters to the Lone Star State, including Realtor.com, most of Elon Musk’s companies and Charles Schawb.

There is also an effort underway to launch a national stock exchange in Texas called the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). A Dallas-based group is behind the effort, and it has filed for approval with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the goal of beginning trading in early 2026.