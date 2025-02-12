CLEARWATER, Fla. — Chocolate shops are dealing with the impact of increased cocoa prices approaching Valentine’s Day.

The price of cocoa has gone up more than 67% since February 2024, according to Trading Economics.

“It impacts everybody, so what we do is we try to absorb some of the cost here at Leonidas in our shop because we do have such a demand for this chocolate,” said Wendy McCarthy, who opened Leonidas Belgian Chocolate Shop in Clearwater five years ago.



Economists say some consumers can expect to pay up to 20% more for chocolate this Valentine’s Day than in 2024.

McCarthy is trying to prevent passing that increase onto her customers and is optimistic about the season.

“We still have the die-hard chocolate fans that no matter what, they’re going to come in. And we haven’t raised our prices in almost two years, so we keep it as affordable as we can,” said McCarthy.

The owner of the family business adds customers who dine in the adjoining restaurant, Outpost 611, receive a 10% discount in the chocolate shop.

She hopes it encourages those who want to satisfy that sweet tooth for their sweetheart.

