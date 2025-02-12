ORLANDO, Fla. — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida is the driving force and the leading resource in fostering economic success for Black and minority-owned businesses.

The chamber offers its 950 members entrepreneur training and development classes, access to capital, a business cohort and networking opportunities.

Rod Thompson, cnief executive officer of FastSigns North-Orlando, says he joined the chapter to grow his business and his network

For Rod Thompson, chief executive officer of FastSigns North-Orlando, the process of making a sign is an art. It’s about paying attention to details in this business, from setting the right tone, to clicking the right settings to make it all happen.

“Everyone needs a sign, no matter what you're doing in business," he said. "I have a saying … a business with no sign is a sign of no business.” Thompson said.

It's a saying that opened a door for him on his journey in the business of signs and marketing, where he said he felt his problem-solving skills came in handy.

“I’m a Montessori kid. I grew up in Montessori Magnet, so since 5, 6 years old, we were always hands on building blocks, number blocks, things of that nature," he said. "So, it's kind of been my innate ability to always use my hands and whatever I’m doing."

Using his hands to design, cut, and carve — to him, a needed sign is a problem to be solved.

“I wake up and look for problems every day," Thompson said. "So, if a customer comes in and they need a sign. 'Thank you, Jesus. Yes, we have a problem to solve'."

For him, it’s more than a business, it’s also about family. Thompson started in the printing industry in 2010, working alongside his father, Rodney Sr. They had a conversation about ways the business could grow.

“He was like, 'Hey, you know what's the next step in business? What's the next level?' And I just mentioned I think I want to go the franchise route, you know,” Thompson said. “That's the only way we're going to maximize our growth and exposure and just be able to play in the big leagues with the bigger companies.”

They acquired the FastSigns franchise in North-Orlando, followed by a second location in Brandon. Thompson’s father died in 2020 after losing a battle to cancer.

“His last words were, 'Hey Rob, it’s probably the last time we're going to see each other, but I want you to keep going',” Thompson said.

Since that moment, he felt a responsibility to keep going. He joined the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida to grow his business and expand his network.

Thompson said out of the 750 franchises FastSigns have, just a few are Black-owned franchises.

“I think it's about 12 or 13 are only Black-owned," he said. "So, that kind of leads to the sort of runway. But we just work a little harder. And in signs, you don't see colors … no race, religion, creed, sexual orientation. We don't even care about it. We do signs for everybody."

Samuel Barrington has been doing business with Thompson for about five years. He is the president of Sky Limit Crane & Rigging, and every time he needs a logo for his company, he knows where to find it.

“The thing about FastSigns," Barrington said. "The thing about Rod as an owner — they're solution-based people, so you know anything that I have from a marketing standpoint, I’ll come to Rod and say, 'Hey, where can I get this done? What's your take on this?' ”

They share more than just business — Barrington is also a member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida.

“People always tell you that your network is your net worth, and so when you join the chamber, you become part of a vast community of people who are specialists in their trades," Barrington said. "And like I said Rod, if he can't tell me because he's a chamber member, he'll tell me, 'Oh, call so and so they're in the chamber as well'."

Founded in 1945, the chamber helps business owners grow and expand.

“We were founded on simple principles to be an economic force here in the Central Florida community by supporting Black and brown businesses,” said African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida President and Chief Executive Officer Tanisha Nunn Gary.

"We want to see our Black leaders and our Black business owners succeed, so that they can get back to not only their families, but the community at large. And so, it's incumbent upon all of us to support small businesses and to keep our dollars local, because those dollars will return back to our economy and we will all flourish."

As Thompson continues to grow his business, he is already working on his next project: creating new signs for Sun State Customs, a custom car business.

“Casually talking, he said, 'Hey, Rod, I’m about to buy a building. I'm going to put my whole inventory in here. I want the best sign I could possibly get'," Thompson said. "Stop. No worries. My problem meter went off right now."

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida invites the community to its 21st Annual Eagle Awards Gala on Friday, Feb. 28. The event highlights Black business excellence.