ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone that deals in the metals industry will tell you much of the United States is made out of steel and aluminum.

So, when President Donald Trump announced his plan to impose a 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum, people in the industry were listening.

Maged Eltehewy, owner of the Metal Supermarkets of Orlando, said he is thankful most of his goods are sourced in the United States.

“Most of our product we have in stock, it’s U.S. based product here,” said Eltehewy.

Eltehewy has owned the metals shop outlet for seven years and provides steel and aluminum for a variety of uses.

“People come here, and they can purchase just one item or multiple items, it just depends on their needs,” said Eltehewy.

Experts says the United States imports roughly 20% of all its steel, with the largest sources being Brazil, Canada, Vietnam and Mexico.

Eltehewy said it is tough to know what impacts the tariffs will have on those that source their materials out of the country.

“I really don’t know about the future and what’s going to happen," he said. "All over the country, if the materials are imported, they will increase the prices. So, it’s going to increase on all the levels.”

Eltehewy said he is hopeful the tariffs won’t have a big impact around the nation, but knows the prices of metals can impact just about everything.