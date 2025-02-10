TEXAS — Living up to its slogan, “No store does more,” Texas grocer H-E-B is giving away free groceries for a year to 120 lucky customers to celebrate 120 years in business.

What You Need To Know H-E-B is giving away free groceries for a year to 120 lucky customers in a giveaway commemorating 120 years in business



The giveaway was announced in a Super Bowl commercial featuring country music artist and Texas native Aaron Watson



Customers can enter in store, through a curbside or delivery order, or by mail



One winner will be chosen each day from Feb. 10 to June 9, giving each customer 120 chances to win the Texas-sized giveaway

The grocer announced the Big Thanks Texas Giveaway campaign in its “Big Game” commercial that aired in Texas markets during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

In the ad, country music artist and Texas native Aaron Watson took the stage at the historic Gruene Hall to play guitar and sing about all the things he loves about the Lone Star State — including H-E-B.

“We got ourselves a store called H-E-B. Since they opened up in 1905, they’ve been a part of Texans’ lives and they want to show their gratitude is sincere,” Watson sang.

In store

Enter the giveaway in-store by scanning the barcode in the My H-E-B app at the register. You can also enter the phone number connected to the app to enter at checkout. Download the app here.

Curbside

Customers picking up through curbside or getting their groceries delivered through the app can enter the giveaway for the day the pickup or delivery is scheduled.

By mail

There’s also the option of entering without making a purchase by mailing your contact information to the Big Thanks Texas Giveaway. See details here.

“At H-E-B, we are deeply humbled and grateful to have served communities across Texas for 120 years,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B’s vice president of marketing. “We couldn’t have made it this far without the support of our amazing customers. As a people company with a mission to serve all Texans, we wanted to go big with this milestone, and what better way to do it than by celebrating our amazing customers who have been by our side throughout the years and continue to support us every day.”