ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jamie Shaw, a drone operator and the owner of Drone Ops Solutions of America, had found an innovative way to transform the window-cleaning industry by using drones. However, that transformation was put on hold when it appeared his operation would be temporarily halted.

Shaw, who was first interviewed about his business by Spectrum News 1 last fall, hoped to offer a safer and more efficient solution for cleaning building exteriors.

“It is power washing and exterior facade cleaning with drones. Does it get any cooler than that?” said Shaw during the interview.

What You Need To Know Jamie Shaw's innovative drone-powered window-cleaning business was temporarily halted citing New York State Department of Labor regulations due to non-approval of his methods



Despite having proper permits, Shaw faced additional challenges from building inspectors and experienced interruptions in client relationships



The financial impact of unfinished work has made it difficult for Shaw to pay himself and his employees, while the state acknowledges the need to adapt to new technologies

At the time, Shaw was filled with optimism, but his current circumstances paint a different picture. Midway through a job, a client unexpectedly asked him to stop.

“They informed me that New York State has contacted them and informed them that my approach to cleaning windows and the buildings is not approved by New York state, and I would have to stop immediately,” Shaw said.

He said his business was issued an order to stop work that had a notice header that read, "Department of Building, City of White Plains.” Spectrum News 1 called the Department of Building and they confirmed that they did send a notice to one of his job sites. Seeking clarity, Shaw reached out to the Department of Labor.

“They gave me a list of four or five things that New York state recognizes as an approved method of cleaning windows that consists of ladders, scaffolding and people repelling down from ropes from the top of a building or working from a window ledge," Shaw explained.

State agencies aren’t the only obstacle Shaw faces. He noted that a second building inspector interrupted his work, despite having all the necessary permits.

“I am pioneering a new industry. I don't know where they’re being tipped off. Were they being told? Was I being ratted on for some reason? You know, am I ruffling feathers? I don't know why,” Shaw said.

The Department of Labor said that drone window cleaning is not currently approved in New York state. However, the agency clarified in a statement to Spectrum News 1 that it was not ordering him to stop doing business.

“We haven't issued violations, stop-work orders, or license revocations against Drone Ops Solutions of New York. Businesses can continue operating during compliance inspections.”

But Shaw says that even though he received that email, he claims the Department of Labor did at one point send him a stop work order for one job site, but explained that it was the Department of Building in White Plains that issued a stop work order for another site.

Shaw says the confusion has had an impact on his business.

“Not only did they interrupt the work, they interrupted the relationship that I built with my clients. Now, the trust that was there is being questioned,” he said.

The financial strain is significant, with Shaw saying that tens of thousands of dollars in unfinished work have made it difficult to compensate both himself and his college student employees.

In response to his challenges, Shaw received a letter from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office acknowledging that the state needs time to adapt to new technology.