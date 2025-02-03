After campaigining on routing diversity initiatives from the federal government, President Donald Trump made clear his stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion during his inaugural address, proclaiming “we will forge a society that is color blind and merit based.”

Hours after taking office, Trump signed an order banning DEI programs across the federal government. He also ordered a review of federal grants to make sure they are not being used to finance any DEI initiatives. Trump also took aim at a nearly 60 year-old executive order, undoing anti-discrimination rules enacted by President Lyndon Johnson in the civil rights era.

But, as Americans work to understand the impact of the end of diversity intiatives, experts like Anuradha Hebbar, the president of SHRM'S CEO Action for Inclusion and Diversity, insist that institutions promoting diversity and inclusion will not go away.

“I think we're going to still see businesses tracking and measuring their initiatives to see if we make progress, because that's what you do in business,” said Hebbar. “But I think we are at the end of quotas and targets on either end.”

But taking a cue from the new president, a number of private companies have scaled back or ended DEI initiatives, including Target, Facebook and McDonald's. Other companies, like Delta and Costco, have said they will keep their DEI programs.

A foundation of many DEI programs is finding qualified people from diverse backgrounds to fill open positions. Critics have portrayed DEI as giving unqualified people a leg up in the hiring process, discriminating against those who are not from disadvantaged groups.

DEI policies are often confused with affirmative action, which Hebbar says can be “non-merit based,” a critique supported by conservative Florida Rep. Byron Donalds in late January:

“It ignores merit, it ignores skill sets, it ignores the ability to actually do the job and puts your demographic criteria at the front of the line before your actual qualifications,” said Donalds “Look I think at the end of the day everybody wants to make sure people who are getting jobs are qualified to do them, that is most important.”

Hebbar says she advises companies about the distinction, saying they can implement inclusive practices without affirmative action.

“Diversity is our strength. Those practices are voluntary. They are absolutely aligned to business strategy. Those are perfectly voluntary and legal today,” said Hebbar.

Democrats, including House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries are upset about the retreat from DEI programs.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are American values,” said Jeffries. “These are values that everybody in this country should embrace, and we’re gonna take this issue working with the civil rights groups head on.”

Georgetown Law Professor Janel George says much of DEI is about understanding and acknowledging the nation’s history. She says Americans have to get rid of the quote “scarcity mindset that there’s so little for everyone,” adding that everyone benefits from diversity.

“They use diversity, equity and inclusion as this cover, and I believe it's a cover for discrimination, exclusion and inequality, and if we don't pay attention to all of these issues, all of these things, all these mechanisms of inequity will be reasserted,” said George.

Friday, Jan. 31 was the deadline under the president’s executive order for federal agencies to submit written plans for eliminating DEI programs and positions.