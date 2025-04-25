MILWAUKEE — Steny’s Tavern & Grill in Milwaukee saw an opportunity to offer shuttle services to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

On Thursday, the first day of the draft, all seats on Steny’s shuttles sold out.

The bar arranged for two shuttle busses that ended up selling-out





Packers fans were not the only ones hitting the road to Green Bay; fans from all over the country have flocked to various parts of the state to check out the draft





Offering shuttles is a way for businesses in Milwaukee to benefit from the draft that's just about a two-hour drive away

Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee resident, Moses Aguilar, snagged four seats on it. He and his family knew they had to go to Green Bay as soon as they heard the draft would be there in 2025.

“Other cities started having their draft at their sites and I said, ‘You know what? I hope that our little city of Green Bay can actually be able to host one.’ So to have it come to fruition today is awesome,” said Aguilar. “Finally Green Bay’s going to be recognized.”

It wasn’t just local Packers fans taking advantage of the shuttle service.

“It’s my first time going, and hopefully it’s a good time,” said Mike Pankowski, who roots for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans had the first overall pick this year, selecting quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami.

That's exactly what Pankowski said he was hoping for when he talked to Spectrum News 1 earlier in the day.

“I’m hoping for Cam Ward. I think he’s a franchise quarterback that’ll lead us to the next level and hopefully the playoffs,” said Pankowski.

Tom Gleason was born in New Jersey and was signed up for the shuttle to Green Bay to see his New York Giants get the third overall pick.

“I hope it’s Jackson Dart, Ole Miss. Great things come from Ole’ Miss, just like Eli Manning,” Gleason said when he spoke with Spectrum News 1 earlier in the day.

The Giants ended up taking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter in the first round.

All the different football fans Spectrum News 1 talked to all agreed the experience is not just about their teams and draft picks.

“It’s really getting together with some old friends in Green Bay,” said Gleason.