MELBOURNE, Fla. — It’s safe to say that as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to battle it out on the field, it’s a toss-up as to who will win this year’s Super Bowl.

But there’s one thing for sure: It's a Melbourne business that makes the start of the game possible.

For the 31st year, the Highland Mint is creating the coin that will be flipped to begin the game.

“The game still doesn’t start without us,” said Highland Mint Executive Vice President Vince Bohbot.

It’s become a tradition for the Highland Mint team.

“It’s part of the Space Coast, we have rockets and we have the flip coin,” Bohbot said with a smile.

Second-generation Highland Mint employee Garrett Snyder, says that in his 15 years at the company, he’s done it all, from framer to shipping. But now, as assembly supervisor, he plays a key role in making sure the coins turn out perfectly.

“We look forward to this day all year long," Snyder said. "It’s a big part of this company, and I’m excited to be part of it."

Highland Mint will make a limited edition run of 10,000 coins — the first 100 go to the NFL, and the rest will be available for purchase by fans of the Chiefs and Eagles.

It’s a big source of pride for Snyder and his family.

“As well as my sons, they love telling their friends at school their dad works for the company that makes the flip coin,” he said.

Bohbot said his company’s role in the biggest football game of the year is an honor, even after more than three decades.

“We are really fortunate to have that relationship with the NFL, and to be able to do this coin every year,” he said.