MILWAUKEE — On the heels of Kohl's announcement this week that it plans to cut 10% of its corporate workforce from its Menomonee Falls, Wis. headquarters, business experts worked to interpret what the retailer's latest moves could signal about its future.

"There have been attempts to change the future with takeover attempts. They were not successful," Kalin Kolev, an associate professor in Marquette University College of Business Administration's department of management, said. "Shareholders continue to request some sort of positive outcome."

As Kohl's has faced increasing pressure over the past couple of decades, in particular from other retailers, and the boom in e-commerce, Kolev said the department store chain is running out of options to turn things around before another potential takeover attempt comes its way.

"The company is struggling to deliver [positive returns]," Kolev said. "They don't have much time. They need to show some positive changes and if that happens, the market could be a little more patient."

