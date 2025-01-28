White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered an update from Trump during a briefing Tuesday, saying the Federal Aviation Administration approved the flights, which captured the public's attention over a month ago.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons," Leavitt said. "Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones.

She added: "It got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy." She said the news came directly from the president.

The drones led to widespread curiosity as well as some confusion and worry last month. State and Biden administration officials had said there was no evidence of anything nefarious with the sightings.

Trump had said the "government knows" what was happening with the drones. He said at the time, "I can't imagine it's the enemy because if it's the enemy they'd blast it out."