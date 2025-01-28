WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — It’s hard to own a bowling alley if you don’t love to bowl. Fortunately for Hank Posnanski, it’s his passion.

A lot of his life has happened at Bluemound Bowl in Brookfield, which his family has owned since the early 1970s.

What You Need To Know The number of bowling alleys nationwide has declined significantly over the last 20 years



Despite challenges, many bowling centers in Wisconsin have fared better than other parts of the United States



Bowling centers are working to incorporate more entertainment options into their facilities



As bowling alley owners age, finding someone to take over the business can prove challenging

“I have been working here since I was 15 years old, so I have been here 47 years,” said Posnanski as he prepared to bowl a frame.

Setting foot in Bluemound Bowl, which was built in 1956, feels a bit like stepping back in time. From the wood-paneled walls, to the dark, supper club-esque lounge bar, it evokes memories of days gone by. Times when entertainment options were fewer, and league bowling was king.

“We had a factory right next door to us,” recalls Posnanski, “They had a league that bowled at 8 in the morning, bowled at 3 p.m. another day, and midnight on another day.”

Today, things are different. League bowling isn’t as popular as it once was. However, Posnanski said he sees increased interest from families looking for a bowling and entertainment experience.

Across the nation, the number of places to go bowling is in decline. According to data from the research firm IBIS World, the number of bowling alleys in the United States dropped 32% between 2005 and 2023.

While Wisconsin hasn’t been immune from this decline, it appears things here have fared better. The Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin doesn’t track bowling alley closures in the state, however Executive Director Alyssa Klopatek said Wisconsin still holds the distinction of having the highest number of bowling centers of all 50 states.

While the exact reason isn’t clear, Klopatek said there are a few likely factors.

“Around the Midwest there is a very strong bowling tradition in states like Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota; they remain strong as well, so I say maybe it is because we have got a lot of cold weather for a lot of the year and a bowling center is always a warm place to be,” said Klopatek.

While increased competition from other entertainment sources can drive down business for bowling alleys, there are other practical reasons why bowling centers may close.

As bowling alley operators age, finding a new generation to take over can be tough. Posnanski considers himself lucky. His children are very involved in the business. But, even locally, he knows that is often not the case.

“There are a few bowling alleys around town here that are owned by a lot of friends of mine that have kids and their kids don’t really want to have anything to do with the business right now. That might change as they get older,” said Posnanski.

For other bowling alleys, a new generation is bringing fresh ideas. At Sunset Bowl in Waukesha, Jaelynn Knaebe recently took over ownership from her dad. Besides upgrading technology around the bowling alley, she is also working to attract a younger generation of bowlers. In addition to promoting more youth leagues, she has also expanded game rooms and party areas to provide a wider range of entertainment options.

“Youth bowling kind of took a little dip when I bowled in it, junior leagues weren’t as big. But I am really enjoying younger kids get back into bowling and get into sport bowling and bowling for a sport and not just for fun,” said Knaebe.

While uncertainly remains for the future of bowling in Wisconsin, Posnanski said he is grateful for a loyal base of customers, and the ability to enjoy his work. He said he is staying calm amid a changing industry.

“To me, bowling is very relaxing,” Posnanski said.