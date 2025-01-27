LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro has secured millions to improve the Belvedere downtown but is still weighing its future and potential improvements.



The seven-acre urban park sits between Main Street and the Riverfront and is flanked by the Galt House hotel and Muhammad Ali Center.

“The Belvedere has the opportunity to be a transformative project, a new world-class destination for downtown Louisville but for all of Louisville,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville.

Millions of dollars have already been earmarked for the project, and more could be coming. The city is hosting several public meetings this month on the topic and for residents to submit ideas of what the space could offer.

“A place that connects our east and west, a place that continues to spark more activity in downtown Louisville and a place that can be a symbol and an icon for what Louisville is today and what we want Louisville to be tomorrow,” Greenberg said of the future improvements.

David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which operates the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center, said he believes the city has a great opportunity to enhance its downtown by upgrading and adding attractions to the Belvedere.

“You want to see the dollars used wisely, but we all have ideas," Beck said. "We’ll always have opinions; all of us do about what might work. To get the facts, to get the studies, get the evaluations, what’s worked, what hasn’t and try to apply those is a challenge."

The city is ready to hear any and all ideas on what residents would like to see added.

“What do the people of Louisville want to see in terms of additional recreational opportunities, additional commercial opportunities? We don’t want the Belvedere to replicate other assets we have in the community; we want to add more,” Greenberg said.

The Belvedere community listening session, hosted by Metro Government, begins Jan. 28 at noon at the Eline branch of the St. Matthews Library.