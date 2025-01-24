ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s with wind chills as low as the mid-20s to mid-30s early Saturday morning.

It’s been a week of cold weather that brought record amounts of snow to parts of the state.

For those who work outside, the cold temperatures have been a challenge.

What You Need To Know Thousands of workers still must report to work around Central Florida despite some of the coldest temperatures of the year





Many in construction, delivery, plumbing and electricians found themselves working in temperatures with wind chills in the 20s for several mornings this week





Some says the cold weather is more difficult to work in, while others believe the summer heat can be more challenging

When you’re a pump technician in Orlando, it means getting up early and heading outside, no matter the weather conditions. That includes when temperatures are in the 30s.

For 16 years, Wind River Environmental employee Michael Rodriguez, has been sucking up waste of some sort and hauling it away.

On Friday it was $3,000 gallons of used cooking oil — the smell was strong, and it was cold.

“I had to put on the Carhartt jacket, double socks, long johns — you got to wear all that," Rodriguez said. "Especially getting into this cold weather."

Rodriguez was not alone in the cold elements.

Thousands of Florida workers — from those in construction to delivery drivers and electricians — had to get their jobs done during the cold snap.

Rodriguez said it has been tough keeping his hands warm, even with gloves.

“Your hands get cold in the gloves using water," he said. "By using water and cold simply don’t mix."

Supervisor Marcus Garcia, though, said he believes there is something worse for his workers than the recent cold snap.

“The summertime is a lot more intense, because there are so many more months that are hot," he said. "Compared to the few weeks that it is cold, you know?"

Temperatures are expected to warm up over the weekend, with daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.