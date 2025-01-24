SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: When a large waste management company acquired 2,800 acres of farmland in Steuben County, it set off a David vs. Goliath battle against sludge.
Sewage Sludge Investigation
- Sewage sludge ‘poisoned’ drinking wells in Steuben County
- PFAS and you: A look at how ‘forever chemicals’ impact people
- Solving the complex PFAS problem
- Sludge spreading raises liability concerns, fertilizer questions for farmers
- 5 takeaways from the Spectrum News 1 sewage sludge investigation
- 'Suffering the consequences': Why Maine banned sewage sludge spreading and how farmers are adjusting
- 'Don't spread on me': Steuben County neighbors clamor for a ban on speading sewage sludge
- Why New York plans to double sewage sludge spreading as EPA issues health risk