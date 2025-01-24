OAK CREEK, Wis. — Buc-ee’s is coming to Oak Creek.

City officials confirmed on Thursday that the popular travel center is working with the City of Oak Creek to set up shop off of I-94.

This would be the second Wisconsin location if plans pan out in DeForest, which was the company’s first announced Badger State location in 2023. However, that development has been delayed over an expansion project along I-90/94 that’s necessary for it to move forward.

The travel center will be built off I-94 near Elm Road and S 27th Street



It's expected to open in 2027

Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said he is thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek.

“This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents,” he said in a statement.

Residents also expressed excitement for the new addition.

“I hear it’s a pretty good competitor to Kwik Trip,” said Oak Creek resident Peggy Koch. “I have two grandkids that are in the service, and they knew about it because they travel all over the U.S.”

Buc-ee’s is a travel center chain that owns 50 locations across the country, mainly in Texas. It offers large fueling stations, EV chargers, convenience stores, car washes and prides itself on clean bathrooms.

“It’s a retail experience,” said Oak Creek City Administrator Andrew Vickers.

The closest Buc-ee’s from Oak Creek is in Richmond, Kentucky, which is about seven and a half hours away.

The proposed build site in Oak Creek is at the southwest corner of I-94, near Elm Road and S 27th Street.

“It’s a good spot. And we realize the benefits of them coming into our community,” said Vickers.

Wisconsinites and I-94 travelers can expect a 73,370-square-foot convenience store that will have 120 fuel pumps and EV chargers.

Oak Creek leaders will discuss rezoning for the anticipated Buc-ee’s opening at the next Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 28. The location is expected to open by early 2027.