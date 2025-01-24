DALLAS — Popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s is suing a North Texas business over a logo it alleges resembles its famous beaver.

Buc-ee’s is arguing that gas station chain Super Fuels features a logo of a cartoon dog in a superhero cape that is similar to the Buc-ee’s beaver and it could confuse customers.

In its lawsuit, Buc-ee’s draws similarities between the color palette, style, positioning, facial expression and orientation in the logos. Both have a brown animal inside of a circular background.

Buc-ee’s calls the logos “confusingly similar” and says Super Fuels is attempting to “capitalize on the goodwill and success” of the Buc-ee’s brand.

Though the animals in the logos are different, Buc-ee’s says the Super Fuels logo could confuse drivers who can’t take a good look without taking their eyes off the road.

It also said the dog logo could cause customers to think the goods and services offered by Super Fuels are authorized by or associated with the Buc-ee’s brand when they are not.

Buc-ee’s is seeking damages from Super Fuels for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

There are two Super Fuels locations located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to Google Maps.

In 2023, a Mexican grocery store called BUK-II’S bearing the same beaver logo as the Texas store altered its logo after Buc-ee’s was alerted.