TEXAS — Luck struck a Round Rock resident who claimed a $7.5 million scratch-off prize.

The lottery winner bought their ticket from Paloma Lake Market located at 7111 County Road 110.

&nbsp;

The scratch ticket game was Loteria Supreme.

“I walked over to the gas station to pick up a few things and decided to get a scratch ticket,” said the anonymous ticket holder. “I waited until I was home to scratch off the ticket and then I saw the numbers and realized I’d won. The rest of the day was a blur after that, but the next day it sunk in. It’s kind of a miracle knowing I’ll have no worries from now on. I’m looking forward to traveling across the U.S. and seeing more of the country.”

According to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in Loteria Supreme are one in 3.23.

The Texas Lottery, launched in 1992, has produced over $40 billion in revenue for Texas and awarded over $91 billion in prizes.