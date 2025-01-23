COVINGTON, Ky. — President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders in his first 48 hours after reclaiming office, including revoking the implementation of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This could possibly affect the construction of the Brent Spence Bridge Project.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been in the works since it was announced in Jan. 2023. The funding was secured under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 under former President Joe Biden's administration. The project is slated to receive $1.6 billon from this bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bridge facilitates more than 155,000 vehicles a day, showcasing its importance to both regional and national transportation networks.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington said he believes the project will move forward.

"Republicans and Democrats came together and said, 'This is a problem in our country,'" Washington said. "They came together, and they brought money for the Brent Spence Bridge. So at first, yes, we were concerned after getting on the phone with our delegation. We're pretty confident that the money's going to be there."

Mark Policinski, CEO of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also expressed confidence Trump’s executive order will not affect the development of the bridge.

"The president has been to this region twice, and he has been fully supportive of the Brent Spence Bridge Project," he said. "We have him on our side. We don't believe the funding was going to be delayed for projects involving roads and bridges. We'll just have to see how it rolls out.”

However, acknowledged if funding was impacted, the project could be affected.

"If it were, it could add to the cost," he added.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office released a statement highlighting the bridge's importance, reading, “The Brent Spence Bridge corridor is important because it will improve safety and traffic flow along the vitally important I-71/75 national corridor and boost economic growth throughout the region."

"While Gov. Beshear (D) does have serious concerns about the executive order, he is not concerned about the long-term availability of funds for the project. President Trump previously promised to build the companion bridge, and now, he has the chance to keep his commitment.”

The Office of Management and Budget has attempted to clarify that the pause on disbursements should not be applied in a broad context; however, local leaders said they're seeking further clarification to ensure the completion of the project.

"We are here, advocating every day for the city and the region to make sure this project goes forward," Washington said.