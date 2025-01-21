TITUSVILLE, Fla. — According to court documents, commercial spaceflight startup Space Perspective is facing an eviction notice from its facility at the Space Coast Regional Airport because it is more than $90,000 behind on rent.

What You Need To Know Space Perspective is a startup spaceflight company that planned to sell tickets on a balloon trip to space





The company appears to be experiencing financial difficulties, as it faces eviction from several facilities in the Space Coast





Court documents show that the company is $90,294.97 behind on rent

The company has confirmed that employee furloughs are underway.

The company was served a five-day eviction notice Friday at the facility headquartered at the Space Coast Regional Airport.

That leaves questions if the company will continue on after selling more than 1,800 tickets on upcoming tourist trips to the edge of space.

Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune went on an uncrewed flight test last year, soaring to some 100,000 feet at just a few miles an hour.

That mission was planned as a precursor to eventually sending tourists on what is billed as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the edge of space for $125,000 a trip.

According to a complaint for eviction and damages that was filed by the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority in Brevard County Circuit Court on Jan. 14, the TCAA is seeking to terminate three separate leases — Tico Road, Bristow Way and a hangar lease.

In a statement, the company said it is working to position itself for the future.

“As the company scales, new skill sets are required as the business changes, so as it moves through its next round of funding, it is positioning itself for the next stage,” the statement said.

When Space Perspective launched, Travelmation travel advisor Mallory Dumond said she informed her clients about the new and unique opportunity to become a space tourist.

She said there was a lot of interest from prospective space travelers in putting down a $1,000 refundable deposit to reserve a seat. But she said the six-figure cost for the trip soured most of them.

“Once they say the cost of actually going to space, it was a little too out of this world for them," Dumond said. "They had a little bit of sticker shock, so we pivoted and went with other trips and types of destinations for them."

In a Sept. 17 press release, the company noted that it has "raised $100M to date and is funded by a diverse portfolio of investors."

The five-day eviction notice is up Wednesday.