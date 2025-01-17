MENASHA, Wis. — ORBIS Corporation is merging its Menasha, Wis., location into its new Greenville, Texas, facility.

As part of the consolidation, the Menasha facility is closing. According to a press release, all Menasha employees are being let go, resulting in the loss of 109 jobs.

ORBIS makes reusable packaging, including garbage and recycling containers, plastic storage containers and plastic pallets.

Under Wisconsin law, pending employment losses need at least 60 days’ notice before job termination.

Job terminations will begin around March 16, 2025, according to the company. ORBIS said layoffs will be done in phases, “depending upon the needs of the business as the work at the Menasha facility winds down.”

The company said some of the impacted employees could be offered jobs at facilities in the Fox Valley region of the state. Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, is an ORBIS affiliate that owns and operates those sites.

As of Nov. 2024, the unemployment rate in the state was at 2.9%. The national unemployment rate that month was 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In November, Wisconsin reported 3.07 million people were employed, with employment numbers on the rise for seven straight months at the time.