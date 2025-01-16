CLEARWATER, Fla. — The news of the potential ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war brought up emotions for people in groups who work to raise awareness about the conflict.

What You Need To Know The group Run for Their Lives — Clearwater gathers every week to bring attention to hostages still held captive by Hamas



Team Leader Wendy Hutkin said she's happy hostages will be released, but says there's also concern that prisoners are expected to be released as part of the deal



Bay Area Dream Defenders have held pro-Palestine events to raise awareness about the suffering in Gaza following Israeli attacks and blockades



Member Lama Al Hasan said she was elated by news of the ceasefire, saying it will give people in Gaza a chance to somewhat recover

"We're happy, and we want the families to have some resolution to have their loved ones home. It's not exactly a win-win for anybody," said Wendy Hutkin, team leader of Run For Their Lives — Clearwater. "We are exchanging hostages for prisoners."

Run for Their Lives is an international group with more than 200 locations worldwide. The goal is to keep the hostages taken captive by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel front of mind. In Clearwater, members carry posters with photos of hostages. Hutkin said it was her own children that inspired her to start the Tampa Bay event.

"Nobody should ever have their children taken as hostages," Hutkin said. "These were innocent civilians. I have been to Israel. I know what Israel is like, and I understand that these are people in their homes that were just ripped out of their homes."

This weekend will mark one year since the Clearwater group's first walk. Hutkin said she and other members spent the day exchanging texts about the news of the ceasefire. She told Spectrum News it brings some anxiety.

"It's very scary that Israel is certainly still at risk for the people that we're returning to Gaza, but we know that these families need to heal. The hostages cannot stay there any longer," said Hutkin.

Tampa Bay has also seen pro-Palestinian protests, marches and other activities. Lama Al Hasan, a member of the Bay Area Dream Defenders, said that group has held book signings with a Palestinian author, movie screenings and political discussions to raise awareness about the suffering of people in Gaza following Israeli attacks and blockades. Al Hasan said as someone of Palestinian heritage, the work is close to her heart.

“Palestinians have been under occupation for 76 years. This is the reality that I’ve grown up with my entire life,” Al Hasan said. “The genocide has been ongoing, but the last 15 months has been an escalated genocide, and it’s been absolutely heartbreaking.”

She said at first, she didn’t believe the reports of a ceasefire.

“Elated. I started crying,” Al Hasan said of her reaction once she learned it was true. “I started feeling so much joy because this really gives Palestinians in Gaza an opportunity to breathe. It gives them an opportunity to eat. Israel has blocked aid for the past 15 months, and people in Gaza are starving.”

Al Hasan said the pause doesn’t mean awareness efforts can end.

“We have a responsibility here within the U.S. to continue to fight for Palestinians and support Palestinians and making sure that our government is reflective of what the people are saying,” she said. “The people, for 15 months, have been calling for an end to the occupation. They have been calling for an arms embargo. They have been calling for the U.S. to stop sending money to Israel.”

It’s unclear how long the ceasefire could last.