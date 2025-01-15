COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are only a few days to go before Ohio State and Notre Dame square in the National Championship Game, and while many fans are making plans to be in Atlanta for the game, the vast majority are probably content to watch it at home, which likely means big business for pizza joints.

Ed Gaughan owns the shop on Ohio State’s campus and said game days this season are even busier around here than the super bowl.

“There’s more equity from the people that are here to enjoy it compared to the Super Bowl like people have fun with it, but when it’s Ohio State, everyone’s into Ohio State,” he said. “So, it’s on steroids, is what it is.”

According to Pizza Today, Super Bowl Sunday usually generates about a 35% increase in sales for most pizzerias compared to a typical Sunday. Halloween, the day before Thanksgiving, as well as New Years’ Eve and Day are also big money makers for pizza joints, but this year, Ohio State’s run to the National Championship Game is giving them some extra days of big business.

“I expect sales that day from a normal Monday to be up to, because Mondays are slower, five or six times or more,” Gaughan said.

Gaughan said he typically sells 400 pizzas during home games, and about 200 when the Buckeyes are on the road, but no matter how many he sells Monday night, he knows he’ll be prepared.

“Every staff member will be required to work,” he said. “They’ll be working early shifts and the latter and that kind of stuff because it’s a 7:30 game will be busy all day so that we stock up on food, we get organized in the back.”

But for now, he’s excited to welcome in familiar faces.