ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you have purchased eggs at the grocery store lately, you may have noticed the prices have gone up.
The U.S. is experiencing an egg shortage because of Avian Flu cases.
In the last two months of 2024 alone, more than 17 million egg-laying hens died as a result of the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The agency says it will take months to replace those flocks.
Neilsen IQ data provided by the American Egg Board shows the average price of a dozen eggs was $4.33 in December.
That is a nearly 25% increase over the prices in November.