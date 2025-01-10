MADISON, Wis. — A Madison-based cleaning company is tackling more dirty jobs than ever before.

James Sutton, founder of Smart Cleaning Solutions, turned his side hustle into a thriving business. As a single father and former tech recruiter, Sutton said he sought to build something unique.

What You Need To Know Smart Cleaning Solutions, founded by James Sutton, has grown into a leading commercial cleaning company in Madison, partnering with major names like Findorff and JP Cullen Employees enjoy competitive wages and benefits, including access to facilities for family events and a custom-built golf simulator for relaxation The company supports several Madison nonprofits while fostering a strong sense of community among staff You can learn more about Smart Cleaning Solutions and current openings, here

“As a business owner, you got to think, ‘How can we be better than our competitor? What’s going to make us different?’ And that comes down to quality and people,” Sutton said.

Smart Cleaning Solutions has seen significant growth, particularly in commercial cleaning. The company partners with prominent names, including post-construction cleaning services.

“We do a lot of post-construction with Findorff… and getting new accounts with JP Cullen. That’s a huge part of our business,” Sutton said.

At the heart of the company’s success is a dedicated team, including operations manager Kelly Griego and team lead Isiah Braxton. Together, they ensure the business delivers results.

In addition to its competitive wages, Smart Cleaning Solutions offers unique perks to its employees. Sutton emphasized the importance of giving back and supporting the team that helps build the business.

“This building was built for our employees… it’s open to our employees to have birthday parties, family functions. Our employees mean everything to us,” Sutton said.

The company also supports several Madison-based nonprofits. After a long day’s work, the team enjoys amenities like a custom-made golf simulator, providing a space to unwind and bond.

“We might have a couple jobs, but we can come back here for a little bit… it’s a peaceful space,” Sutton’s son, Malachi, a team lead, said.

He shared how proud he was of his dad and the success of the company.

“It’s just something so special. How far he’s [dad’s] come… I don’t know, it’s just awesome,” Sutton’s son said.

You can learn more about Smart Cleaning Solutions and current openings, here.