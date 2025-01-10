GRAFTON, Wis. — An Ozaukee County manufacturer is looking to grow its team.

Miba manufactures a wide range of metal bearing components that are used in a range of industrial applications, including power generation. It’s looking to fill a variety of different roles for people with a range of experience.

Experienced CNC operators — or machining tool operators — are one area of high need. Miba Operations Manager Brian Darling said many CNC operators are nearing retirement age, not just at Miba but across the industry. He said it is an area they would like to see grow within the facility.

“That is where we have the biggest need,” said Darling.

Darling said Miba also has other positions where people can grow their careers.

“We also have jobs in assembly and inspection. We also have jobs in utility, where they are going to run our general things like our saws and a lot of material handling,” said Darling.

Andy Rorabeck is a shop lead at Miba. Rorabeck has worked his way up over his 11 years with the company. He said the chance to grow has been key for his career growth.

“They promote within. It is kind of the sky is the limit. You can start at the bottom. Once you show us you know how to do something, we move you to the next level. If you want to learn something new, you raise your hand,” said Rorabeck.

To learn more about jobs available with Miba, the company suggests looking it up via Indeed, or visiting its corporate hiring website.